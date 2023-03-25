JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.