iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

IAT stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

