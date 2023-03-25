Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 1,985 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

