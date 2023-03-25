Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $274,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 238,507 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

