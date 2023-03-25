Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

