Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LYG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

