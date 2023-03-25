Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.