Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $88.11 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

