Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.