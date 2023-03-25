Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

