Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in América Móvil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Company Profile

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.