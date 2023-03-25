Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

