Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

