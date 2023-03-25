Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at $674,483.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,461,998 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTNR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

