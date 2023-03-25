Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

