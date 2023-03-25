The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Position Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.13.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $325.39 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

