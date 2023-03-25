Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

