BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

BRBR opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,595,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,357 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 139,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

