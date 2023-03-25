1,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

