Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

