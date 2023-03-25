Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $448,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

