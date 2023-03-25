Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 857,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,855,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock worth $2,341,656. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of TOL opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

