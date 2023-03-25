Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

