Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

