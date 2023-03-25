Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

STLD stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

