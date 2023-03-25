AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,241 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

