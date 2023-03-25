AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

