Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

