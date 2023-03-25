Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

