Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 193,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.97 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $828.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

