Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 42,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,281,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.