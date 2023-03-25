Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $56,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.97%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

