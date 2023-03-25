Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.