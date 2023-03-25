Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.