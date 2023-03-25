National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.