Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.