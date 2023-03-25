Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

