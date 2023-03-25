Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $90.58 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

