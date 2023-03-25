Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

