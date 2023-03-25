Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Position Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.