Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

