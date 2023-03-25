AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,551 shares of company stock worth $33,830,410 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of AN opened at $124.62 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

