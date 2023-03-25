Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.