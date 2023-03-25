Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $20,325,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $140.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.