Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,745 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 663,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.