Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $55,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.