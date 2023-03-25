Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 629 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

