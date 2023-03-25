Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

DD opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.