Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $63,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

