Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 608 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSI opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

